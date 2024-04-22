International Notarial Congress: advocating for digital signatures

Punta Cana.- The VII Congress of Notaries, jointly organized by the Commission on American Affairs (CAAm) of the International Union of Notaries (UINL) and the Dominican College of Notaries, commenced on Friday with a focus on digital signatures, while emphasizing that new technologies should complement rather than replace notarial functions.

Laura Sánchez Jiménez delivered the opening address to over 200 Dominican members and approximately 100 delegates from America, Asia, and Africa gathered at the Barceló Hotel convention center in Bavaro Palace. The congress, featuring numerous speakers, workshops, and exhibitions, is scheduled to run until Sunday.

Attendees included Homero López Obando, president of CAAm; Lionel Galliez, president of UINL; Olagnika Salam, president of the Commission on African Affairs (CAAF); and Dilshod Ashurov of the Commission on Asian Affairs (CAAS). Manuel Ramón Herrera Carbuccia, vice president of the Supreme Court of Justice and judge of the Third Chamber, also participated, along with an invocation by notary Dionisio Eusebio.

Dr. Sánchez Jiménez highlighted the event’s focus on various topics such as dejudicialization in family law, the role of notaries in civil registry and identification, and digital vulnerability. Other themes included notarial performance in cyberspace, digital signature advancements, and compliance for anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing.

The president of the College of Notaries emphasized the move towards digital signatures in the Dominican Republic, with collaboration from national and international organizations like UINL. However, he stressed that technological advancements should complement rather than substitute notarial functions, underscoring the essential role notaries play in ensuring legal security for citizens.

He emphasized the need for notarial professionals to adapt to the digital era, embracing technologies such as cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and big data. He reiterated the commitment of notaries to uphold legal security and the dignity of the notarial practice, emphasizing the importance of ongoing training to enhance legal security with a social focus.

Finally, he reaffirmed the role of notaries as impartial advisors, tasked with upholding the law and ensuring justice in each act they witness, underscoring their responsibility as guardians of public faith.