First 2024 Latin American Councilors Summit begins
Punta Cana.- Over 500 councilors and local leaders from 33 Latin American countries have gathered in Punta Cana for the inaugural Latin American Councilors Summit, running until November 2. The summit focuses on five key areas of municipal development: enhancing local legislative bodies, fostering sustainable urban growth, advancing climate action, promoting public management innovation, and encouraging global cooperation. Through conferences, panels, and roundtables, the summit aims to equip councilors with practical tools and foster alliances to improve urban management and quality of life across Latin American cities.
The summit will conclude with a Final Declaration, a document outlining the collective commitments and vision for the future of Latin American cities. This declaration will emphasize the councilors’ dedication to building sustainable, inclusive communities through transparent and resilient municipal leadership.
Organized by the Dominican Association of Vocals (ADOVA), in partnership with the Dominican Municipal League (LMD), the Dominican Federation of Municipal Districts (FEDODIM), and the Latin American Federation of Cities, Municipalities, and Municipal Associations (FLACMA), the summit aims to strengthen municipal governance and set a shared agenda for addressing regional urban challenges.