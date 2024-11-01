First 2024 Latin American Councilors Summit begins

The summit will conclude with a Final Declaration, a document outlining the collective commitments and vision for the future of Latin American cities. This declaration will emphasize the councilors’ dedication to building sustainable, inclusive communities through transparent and resilient municipal leadership.

Organized by the Dominican Association of Vocals (ADOVA), in partnership with the Dominican Municipal League (LMD), the Dominican Federation of Municipal Districts (FEDODIM), and the Latin American Federation of Cities, Municipalities, and Municipal Associations (FLACMA), the summit aims to strengthen municipal governance and set a shared agenda for addressing regional urban challenges.