Coronavirus in the DR: Rise to 68 deaths and 1,488 cases

The number of deaths from Covid-19 rose today to 68 and the number of cases rose to 1,488 due to the progress of the pandemic in the Dominican Republic.

This was reported by the Minister of Public Health, Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, during the bulletin number 15 offered this morning on the process of evolution of the coronavirus in the country.

He also noted that there are 16 people have recovered and that 78% of the deceased correspond to men.

Data from yesterday’s newsletter:

The coronavirus pandemic already registers 60 deaths in the Dominican Republic, while the number of people diagnosed rose to 1,380 cases.

In view of the situation, the Ministry of Health issued a resolution that provides for the use of medications such as hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine sulfate. These will be of important use in covid-19 therapy. Other intrahospital management therapies will also enter, such as antivirals that have been administered to patients who have already recovered.

Another medicine that will be available to health centers is tocilizumab for serious situations of pulmonary complication. The effectiveness of these drugs was tested in 16 recovered people and in their homes.

The information was offered yesterday by the Health Minister, Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, who said hopefully that 16 infected patients have been discharged. The official said there is already a resolution that provides for the use of alternative medications for the treatment of coronavirus.

The highest percentage of cases is held by the National District, with 39%, followed by Santo Domingo with 14%, Santiago with 12% and the Duarte province with 8%. The latter region currently has the highest number of deaths, in total it has 24 deaths.

Figures By offering the data in a virtual press conference, the Health Minister assured that as of April 1, 96 new cases of coronavirus were registered. Of the confirmed total, 179 are isolated in health centers and 1,125 in home isolation.

The lethality of the disease is 4% and in less than 24 hours the system registers three new deaths, one of them from San Francisco de Macorís.