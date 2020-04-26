Senate approves extending state of emergency declaration for 25 days in Dominican Republic

In the event that the Chamber of Deputies, which will hear the draft resolution on Tuesday, favorably sanctions the resolution, the declaration of emergency would be extended until May 25.

The Senate of the Republic approved to extend the declaration of emergency for an additional 25 days, submitted by the Executive Power. The current declaration ends on April 30.

25 of the 32 senators who make up the legislative body were present at the session.

The new expansion would be contemplated from May 1 to 25 of that same month. The initiative was approved with 23 favorable votes.

In today’s session, Senator R Rafael Calderón observed that the State has been firm, responsible and inclusive in the work carried out to confront COVID19.

In the event that the Chamber of Deputies, which will hear the draft resolution on Tuesday, favorably sanctions the resolution, the declaration of emergency would be extended until May 25.

More coming soon …