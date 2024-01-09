Punta Catalina leads energy generation in the Dominican Republic

Baní.- The Punta Catalina Electric Generation Company (EGEPC) has solidified its position as a leading entity in the Dominican Republic’s energy generation sector. Recent statistics from the Coordinating Body of the National Interconnected Electrical System (OC) highlight this dominance. From January to November, EGEPC contributed a total of 4,460.32 GWh of energy, accounting for approximately 22.29% of the country’s total production, which was 20,006.65 GWh during the same period.

This substantial contribution not only showcases Punta Catalina’s capacity but also emphasizes its pivotal role in the national energy landscape. By the end of December, it is estimated that EGEPC’s net generation reached around 4,902 GWh, a figure pending official confirmation by the OC.

Punta Catalina’s significant lead in generation volume is evident when compared to other companies, with the second-highest generator reaching only 2,617 GWh. The exceptional performance of Punta Catalina’s CTPC 1 and CTPC 2 units has been instrumental in securing this leadership position. These units have consistently been in the top priority positions for thermal power plant dispatch due to their significant energy contribution, efficiency, and operational capacity.

The company has maintained a pattern of excellence and reliability, adeptly adapting to seasonal changes and ensuring stability in the Dominican Republic’s electrical grid. Celso Marranzini, the executive vice president of EGEPC, highlighted the company’s pivotal role in the energy sector, attributing its success to innovative strategies and a focus on operational excellence. Marranzini’s remarks underscore Punta Catalina’s crucial impact on the growth and stability of the Dominican energy sector.