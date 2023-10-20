INCART presents the most innovative technology for the rapid diagnosis of breast cancer

Santo Domingo.- The Rosa Emilia Sánchez Pérez de Tavares National Cancer Institute (INCART) in the Dominican Republic has partnered with pharmaceutical company Roche to introduce innovative diagnostic technology for conducting immunohistochemical tests locally. This advancement aims to expedite diagnostic results, particularly for breast cancer, leading to more timely treatment for patients.

Previously, certain diagnostic studies had to be sent abroad, causing delays in diagnosis and treatment. With this new technology at INCART, patients will receive faster diagnoses, which can significantly benefit treatment outcomes and the search for a cure.

Breast cancer diagnosis typically involves multiple stages, and reducing the time it takes to obtain results is crucial for patients’ well-being. In the Dominican Republic, many breast cancer cases are diagnosed at advanced stages, making early detection and timely treatment critical.

This partnership between INCART and Roche allows for the local execution of diagnostic tests, eliminating the need to send samples abroad. It also helps save valuable time in the breast cancer detection and diagnosis process.

The Dominican Republic faces a high rate of advanced-stage breast cancer diagnoses. Improving the timeliness of diagnoses is crucial for enhancing treatment outcomes and the country’s healthcare system’s sustainability. Early diagnosis significantly increases the chances of curing breast cancer.

INCART’s goal with the implementation of this diagnostic technology is to offer a comprehensive cancer diagnosis in less than ten days, emphasizing the importance of quick, precise, and complete diagnoses that facilitate swift access to treatment for patients.

Breast cancer is a significant health challenge in the Dominican Republic. In 2020, there were 3,412 new cases diagnosed, resulting in 1,577 deaths from the disease. By 2040, it is estimated that the number of cases will surpass 5,000.

To address this challenge, the country has established the Breast, Cervical, and Prostate Cancer Detection Program, focusing on prevention and early detection in vulnerable communities. Strengthening primary care and early detection efforts is essential for achieving better outcomes in breast cancer treatment.

The partnership between INCART and Roche aligns with the Global Initiative for Breast Cancer’s three pillars promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO): health promotion, timely diagnosis, and multimodal treatment without interruption. These pillars are crucial for improving breast cancer outcomes, especially in the early stages of the disease. INCART aims to make science and technology accessible to all in pursuit of these objectives.