Dominican Republic’s health route initiative impacts over 1.4 million families

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Public Health (MSP) revealed the significant impact of its “Health Route, Change your Lifestyle” initiative, having completed 30 interventions across the country. Health Minister Dr. Daniel Rivera highlighted the initiative’s success in benefiting over 1,451 thousand families, stemming from the findings of the Overweight, Hypertension, and Obesity Study.

Dr. Rivera elaborated on the broad reach of the program, noting its contribution to reducing the country’s blood donation deficit, early detection of breast cancer, hypertension in pregnant women, and encouraging Dominicans to embrace healthier lifestyles. The program positively impacted 21,796 pregnant women, 10,187 older adults with health preservation guidance, and 215,740 families in total.

The Health Minister expressed gratitude for the public’s enthusiastic participation and acknowledged the support of both public and private organizations in achieving these milestones. First Lady Raquel Arbaje also thanked those involved, including Health Minister Dr. Rivera and Dr. Gina Estrella, for their efforts in executing the initiative.

President Luis Abinader’s government considers the comprehensive health of the population a top priority, as highlighted by Arbaje, who also mentioned the School Health program, a collaboration involving various ministries and health organizations. She proudly referenced the “Take care of your mental health” telephone line, another Public Health initiative.

Dr. Gina Estrella credited the success of the Health Route to teamwork and community commitment. The event also included recognition of various provincial directorates for their outstanding contributions to the initiative, as well as acknowledgment of the First Lady, private companies, departmental managers, and Dr. Estrella for their roles in the program.

Originally inspired by President Abinader’s concern about the post-COVID-19 increase in chronic diseases, the Health Route started in provinces with high rates of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity. To date, it has integrated about 35 services in different health areas.