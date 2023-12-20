Monitoring of new JN.1 COVID-19 variant in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic is closely observing the new JN.1 variant of COVID-19, which has been declared a variant of interest by the World Health Organization (WHO) due to its rapid spread worldwide. Eladio Pérez, the Vice Minister of Collective Health at the Ministry of Public Health, stated that while the JN.1 variant has not been detected in the country, new sequencing of samples will be conducted this week to determine its presence.

Virologist Robert Paulino emphasized the importance of continued virus surveillance in the nation. He anticipates a potential increase in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks, partly due to tourist influx from the United States for the Christmas holidays. Paulino notes that JN.1 is a subvariant of Omicron, known for causing higher cases and hospitalizations, particularly among the elderly. He expressed concern over the lack of new vaccines specifically targeting Omicron, making populations more vulnerable.

The JN.1 variant, a subvariant of BA.286, has shown the highest growth advantage among all detected variants. However, its emergence does not necessarily signal a new wave of the virus, but its proportion in total COVID-19 cases is rising.

With the Christmas holidays approaching, and the likelihood of family and social gatherings, it’s recommended for individuals with cold symptoms to wear masks, maintain isolation, and for health authorities to monitor case trends to manage booster vaccines effectively.

The WHO has classified JN.1 as a separate variant of interest from its original BA.2.86 lineage, acknowledging its rapid spread but considering the additional global public health risk as low. Despite this, the WHO cautions that JN.1 could increase respiratory infections in many countries during the northern hemisphere’s winter season. The organization also confirms that current vaccines continue to offer protection against severe illness and death from JN.1 and other circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants.

Infectologist Clemente Terrero has warned about the heightened risk of respiratory viruses, including influenza, syncytial virus, and COVID-19. He advises the public to adhere to preventive measures during the Christmas and New Year holidays, such as influenza vaccination, frequent hand washing, social distancing, and mask-wearing for those with flu-like symptoms.