Médico Express drives innovation, accessibility, and quality in healthcare with new center in San Isidro

Santo Domingo.- The Medical Express outpatient center has inaugurated its modern facilities in San Isidro, Dominican Republic, aiming to enhance healthcare in the eastern region. The event was attended by President Luis Abinader, who toured the innovative center, which provides high-quality preventive, diagnostic, surgical, and emergency services centered on patients and their families.

Dr. Alejandro Cambiaso, executive president of Medical Express, emphasized the center’s role in positively impacting local populations and internationalizing Dominican medicine. The project involved an investment of over 1,000 million Dominican pesos, supported by significant funding from Pension Funds and collaborations with Lazul Inversiones. Felipe Amador, from Advanced Asset Management, highlighted that this initiative would generate jobs and improve community well-being.

Medical Express is recognized for its sustainable design based on neuroarchitecture and is the first health center in Latin America to receive the Fitwel certification for promoting health and well-being. The facility offers a wide range of specialized medical services and is equipped with advanced technologies. It collaborates with leading health insurance providers in the country and aims to strengthen the Dominican Republic’s position as a destination for health and wellness tourism.