Public Health intensifies malaria control efforts

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic’s Ministry of Public Health (MSP) is intensifying its malaria eradication strategy, aiming to eliminate the disease by 2030. Through the Epidemiology Department, MSP has increased active case searches and sampling efforts, resulting in a higher number of detected malaria cases. As of Epidemiological Week (EW) 42, there have been 876 confirmed malaria cases, with seven new cases reported this week, down from 11 in the same period last year. The provinces of Azua and San Juan currently face malaria outbreaks, and the Center for the Prevention and Control of Vector-Borne Diseases and Zoonoses (Cecovez) is leading efforts to manage and reduce transmission risks, which are influenced by environmental factors and high demand for migrant labor in agriculture.

In addition to malaria, the National Epidemiological Bulletin reported three new dengue cases, bringing the year’s total to 1,192, with a continued decline in incidence due to proactive health measures. For leptospirosis, one new case was confirmed, marking a cumulative incidence of 5.27 per 100,000 inhabitants. Regarding respiratory illnesses, sentinel surveillance detected various circulating viruses, with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) as the most prevalent, following a period of low activity.