73 minors treated for alcohol intoxication during New Year’s Holiday

The highest number of incidents occurred in the National District and Greater Santo Domingo, with 15 cases, followed by 14 in Barahona and Bahoruco, 10 in Santiago, nine in La Romana, and eight in San Cristóbal. Other provinces reported fewer cases.

Dr. Yocasta Lara, director of SNS Hospitals, confirmed that detailed reports were sent to the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Public Health, following protocols for protecting minors’ rights. Local prosecutors were also immediately notified of each case as part of the response procedure.