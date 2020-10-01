Thousands of workers in the tourism sector return to their jobs in the Dominican Republic

Thousands of tourism employees will return to their jobs after the Government’s call for the total reopening of that sector from this Thursday, October 1, complying with the reactivation schedule.

However, Andrés Marranzini, Executive Vice President of the Association of Hotels and Tourism ( Asonahores ), explained that the workers would be reincorporated gradually, as the hotel occupations materialize.

“Normally, for each room, on average, 1.2 or 1.3 employees are activated, but that will depend a lot on whether the strategy of opening markets and issuing countries is working,” he said.