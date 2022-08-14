Financial director of the National Police wounded in a supermarket parking lot

In a confusing incident, the financial director of the National Police, retired brigadier general Leonardo Gracia Alvarez, was wounded by a knife in the parking lot of a supermarket on 27 de Febrero Avenue this Saturday morning.

The incident, of which further details are unknown, occurred when unidentified persons attacked the officer with a sharp object wounding him in the neck and back for unspecified reasons.

The retired general is receiving medical attention in a private health center, and his condition is not serious, as was reported.

The incident is under investigation by the National Police, who are investigating the establishment.