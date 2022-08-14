Local August 14, 2022 | 11:09 am

Financial director of the National Police wounded in a supermarket parking lot

In a confusing incident, the financial director of the National Police, retired brigadier general Leonardo Gracia Alvarez, was wounded by a knife in the parking lot of a supermarket on 27 de Febrero Avenue this Saturday morning.

The incident, of which further details are unknown, occurred when unidentified persons attacked the officer with a sharp object wounding him in the neck and back for unspecified reasons.

The retired general is receiving medical attention in a private health center, and his condition is not serious, as was reported.

The incident is under investigation by the National Police, who are investigating the establishment.
Ramon Garcia
August 14, 2022 8:29 pm

He messed with the wrong person. It won’t be long before the perpetrator is apprehended.

