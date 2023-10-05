The 14th edition of Dominican Republic Fashion Week begins

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Fashion Week has kicked off with its traditional opening shows featuring renowned fashion designers. Local talent Giannina Azar presented her ‘Noir’ collection, while Venezuelan designer Ángel Sánchez showcased the ‘R-Edit’ collection. Italy is the honored guest country for this event, which will run until Sunday.

Clarissa Molina serves as the godmother of the event, while Gaby Desangles and Rodner Figueroa took on the role of hosts for the first night. The grand opening ceremony was held at the JW Marriott in Blue Mall and was graced by the presence of Milagros Germán, the Minister of Culture.

Despite a delayed start, the event commenced at 8:00 pm, with Melkis Díaz, CEO of the RDFW, expressing his excitement and gratitude for the fourteenth edition of this prestigious fashion event.

Giannina Azar, known as the “queen of too much style,” presented a collection inspired by the African jungle, a theme that resonates with her essence, alongside a touch of ‘Glam.’ The collection featured a color palette of black, gold, and silver, with striking elements like openings, necklines, transparencies, and embellishments with metal and rhinestones, characteristic of the “master of fashion.” The collection also included a smaller selection of daring men’s clothing.