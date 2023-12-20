Miami Judge sentences former Haitian Senator to life in prison for role in presidential assassination plot

Miami.- A federal judge in Miami has handed down a life sentence to John Joel Joseph, a former Haitian senator, for his involvement in the 2021 assassination plot against Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. This decision comes despite Joseph’s pleas for clemency and his guilty plea as part of a cooperation agreement with prosecutors.

Joseph, a known political figure and opponent of Moïse’s Tet Kale party, was extradited to the U.S. in June to face charges of conspiring to murder or kidnap outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death. He had hoped for a reduced sentence by agreeing to assist in the ongoing investigation.

However, Federal Judge José E. Martínez, after a 30-minute hearing, decided on the maximum penalty. Joseph, who appeared in court in a beige prison suit, handcuffed and shackled, expressed in Creole his involvement in the conspiracy. He insisted that his intention was never to kill the president but admitted to attending meetings where the assassination was discussed.

Judge Martínez, addressing Joseph, acknowledged the gravity of entering into such a dangerous conspiracy, regardless of his claimed intentions.

Joseph’s lawyer, Brian Kirlew, argued that participation in the conspiracy did not necessarily imply agreement with the assassination, even though Joseph had pleaded guilty.

Joseph is the third of 11 suspects in Miami to be sentenced in this case. The other two, Haitian-Chilean businessman Rodolphe Jaar and retired Colombian military officer Germán Alejandro Rivera García, have also received life sentences. Another defendant, former DEA informant Joseph Vincent, is scheduled for sentencing in February 2024.

Seven other defendants are awaiting trial next year in South Florida. A significant hearing is set for December 22, where former Colombian soldier Mario Palacios might plead guilty, potentially avoiding trial. This case continues to draw attention due to its complexity and international implications.