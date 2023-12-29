Dominican Republic’s Customs Directorate achieves notable improvements in 2023

Santo Domingo.- The General Directorate of Customs (DGA) in the Dominican Republic made significant strides in 2023, enhancing its online services platform to benefit taxpayers. This commitment to efficiency and transparency earned the DGA recognition from various institutions.

Key Achievements of the DGA in 2023:

1. Automation of Services: The DGA automated 25 services, including 15 fully transactional and two interactive services.

2. Improvements in the DGA Services Portal: Since its inception in October 2022, the portal has registered 15,242 users, receiving 13,331 applications for various customs-related processes.

3. Increased Citizen Satisfaction: The DGA improved its citizen satisfaction index from 89% to 97% according to the Public Administration Monitoring System (SISMAP).

4. High Ranking in iTICge: The DGA rose to position 3 in 2023 from position 35 in 2020 in the category of Institutions with Citizen Services, as per the ICT Use and Implementation Index of Digital Government.

5. NORTIC A-5: 2019 Certification: The DGA received this certification for the first time for complying with the standard in public service provision and automation.

6. Expansion of Cargo Warehouse: A new warehouse at Las Américas International Airport was constructed to cater to the surge in e-commerce, increasing express cargo capacity by 186%.

7. Effective Fight Against Illicit Trade: Key accomplishments include retaining US$1.6 million in foreign currency, collecting over RD$7,588 million through inspection operations, seizing 48 million units of contraband cigarettes, and intercepting significant amounts of ammunition and illegal items.

8. Advancement in Institutionality and Transparency: The DGA continued the certification of Authorized Economic Operators (AEO), reaching 605 AEO companies. It also reviewed licenses of 986 customs operators, ensuring compliance with regulations.

9. Installation of Advanced Scanners: The Spectrum 100100 model scanner was installed in Puerto Plata, enhancing the capability to detect illegal contraband.

10. DGA Internship Program: This initiative provided valuable work experience to hundreds of young people, with 553 graduates so far, promoting inclusivity and diversity.

11. Staff Training: Continuous training, especially for Free Zone gauges and supervisors, has been a focus to optimize operations and services.

These achievements reflect the DGA’s commitment to modernizing and enhancing its services, playing a crucial role in the country’s economic development and ensuring a more efficient, transparent customs process.