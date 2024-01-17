CODEVI maintains operations amidst unrest

Dajabón, DR.- Activities at the CODEVI industrial park in Juana Mendez continue on a daily basis with complete normality, as reported by the institution in an official statement.

The statement assures that more than 18 thousand employees are carrying out their regular activities within the established working hours in a calm manner, despite the protests and demonstrations that have occurred since Tuesday in Juana Méndez following Guy Phillip’s call for disobedience.

CODEVI emphasizes its commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of all its employees, stating that, to date, they have not received any threats against their collaborators or facilities.

Additionally, the industrial park administration highlights its dedication to remaining the primary source of employment and economic dynamism on both sides of the border, particularly for the communities of Juana Méndez and Dajabón.