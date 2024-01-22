Government bans import of Phosfin, the toxic chemical used in fatal fumigation incident

Santo Domingo.- The government has issued a ban on the import of Phosphine Aluminum Phosphide, the chemical responsible for the fatal fumigation incident at the Da Silva 3 tower, where two individuals lost their lives due to poisoning. Minister of the Presidency, Joel Santos, disclosed this information following the weekly Citizen Security meeting at the Police Palace.

On Monday, the Government also mandated the evacuation of residents from Torre Da Silva in the Piantini sector of the National District, where the inappropriate fumigation occurred, resulting in two fatalities. The Ministry of Agriculture, as reported by the Minister of the Presidency, has temporarily prohibited the importation of the chemical linked to the incident.

Phosphine Aluminum Phosphide is a dark gray or dark yellow crystalline solid used as an insecticide, grain fumigant, and flare ignition agent. Classified as a hazardous substance, it serves as a rodenticide, insecticide, and fumigant for stored grains. Additionally, it is employed to control small mammals such as moles, rabbits, and rodents. Notably, it is highly toxic to humans, categorized as Class I, indicating its potential lethality based on the LD50 (50% lethal dose), which measures the amount of a substance that, when administered to experimental animals, results in the death of 50% of the population.

The tragic incident in Torre Da Silva III underscores the deadly nature of Phosphine Aluminum Phosphide, prompting urgent measures by the government to address its importation and use in the country.