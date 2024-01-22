French artist arrested for fatal fumigation incident in Piantini sector

Santo Domingo.- In an operation conducted on Monday, authorities apprehended French artist George Thevenet, who stands accused of fumigating an apartment in the Da Silva 3 tower with a gasified product. This action affected another home in the same building, resulting in the poisoning of a family and tragically leading to two deaths.

Rosalba Ramos, the prosecutor of the National District, conveyed this information, though she refrained from providing specifics on whether Thevenet was the owner or tenant of the apartment. Disputes over the authorization for the fumigation, intended to eliminate woodworm in the residence, are reportedly ongoing.

The arrest of Thevenet occurred in the La Julia sector of the National District. Various media outlets have highlighted Thevenet’s artistic contributions, particularly in the field of photography.

Experts consulted have emphasized the highly toxic nature of phosphine, the product used in the apartment, and underscored the risks associated with using such insecticides in enclosed spaces.

Adele Ruiz de León and her two-month-old baby are the unfortunate fatalities resulting from inhalation of the toxic substance. Luis José Acre, Mrs. Ruiz de León’s husband, and another child of the couple are currently hospitalized, with their conditions undisclosed due to the confidential handling of the case.