Natalia Jiménez will perform at Premios Soberano 2024

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Art Chroniclers (Acroarte) revealed on Wednesday that the acclaimed Spanish artist Natalia Jiménez is set to perform in a musical segment at the 39th edition of the Soberano Awards on Tuesday, March 12, at the Eduardo Brito National Theater.

Celebrating her 20-year career milestone with this performance, Natalia Jiménez has built a repertoire of hits over the years, including songs like “Creo en mí,” “El sol no regresa,” “Algo más,” “Me muero,” and “Costumbres.”

“We are delighted that Natalia is the first international artist confirmed to perform at the Premios Soberano 2024,” announced Wanda Sánchez, president of Acroarte.

Sánchez emphasized that the Spanish artist will contribute to an “unparalleled artistic proposal” during the award ceremony.

The 2024 Soberano Awards, co-sponsored by Banco de Reservas and Cervecería Nacional Dominicana, will be broadcast live on Univision in the United States.

Natalia Jiménez received the International Sovereign award from the Association of Art Chroniclers in 2012, recognizing her admirable career in Latin America and Spain.

The ceremony, commencing at 7:00 p.m., will be hosted by entertainer and comedian Jochy Santos, a multiple Soberano Award winner, and communicator-actress Hony Estrella.

The Soberano Awards, an iconic event in Dominican art and culture, honors the best achievements of the year in communication, cinema, music, and classical arts. This year’s edition coincides with the 40th anniversary celebration of Acroarte.