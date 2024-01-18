Soberano Awards 2024 will be broadcast live on Univision

Santo Domingo.- The Association of Art Chroniclers (Acroarte) has revealed that the 39th edition of the Soberano Awards will be broadcast live on Univision in the United States. This milestone is part of an agreement with the Hispanic television network, allowing the Dominican community and the entire Latin American community in the U.S. to experience the prestigious artistic event celebrating the best in Dominican art and culture.

Univision’s involvement marks the first time that Dominicans and the broader Latin American community settled in the United States will have the opportunity to participate in the Soberano Awards ceremony, which recognizes excellence in cinema, classical arts, theater, music, television, and radio.

César Suárez Jr., President of Producciones CSJR, expressed excitement about this partnership, emphasizing the significance of Univision’s influential platform in expanding the reach and impact of the 39th edition beyond the Dominican Republic.

Scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, at 7:00 p.m. in the Carlos Piantini room of the National Theater, the Soberano Awards have become a symbol of artistic excellence in the Dominican Republic since their establishment in 1985. Ignacio Meyer, President of Televisa-Univisión US Networks, highlighted the importance of supporting an event that recognizes outstanding Dominican artists and celebrates cultural richness, reinforcing Univision’s commitment to the Dominican community. Acroarte’s president, Wanda Sánchez, emphasized the historic significance of this alliance, positioning the Soberano Awards as a cultural phenomenon that transcends boundaries and represents the Spanish-speaking community worldwide. The 39th edition will coincide with the 40th anniversary of Acroarte.