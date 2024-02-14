Dominican Republic introduces quality seal for medical tourism

Santo Domingo.- The Minister of Public Health and Social Assistance, Víctor Atallah, has introduced the “Seal as a Technical Standard for the substantial improvement of Medical Tourism,” emphasizing the country’s strides in becoming a secure destination for healthcare.

Atallah highlighted that this tool is crafted based on criteria developed for the entire medical tourism value chain. It aims to ensure best practices and patient safety through protocols and standards, enhancing confidence in the Dominican Republic as a preferred destination for health services sought by tourists.

“This seal, available today, adds value to your ongoing efforts for the benefit of the country and enhances our competitiveness in the growing health tourism market,” stated the minister.

He clarified that the Quality Seal in Health Tourism aligns with local licensing and accreditation standards of the Ministry of Public Health, regulations of the Ministry of Tourism, and international ISO standards specialized for medical tourism, validated by numerous countries.

Minister Atallah emphasized the vital role of health in common well-being, asserting the Dominican Republic’s positioning as a major health tourism destination in Latin America.

Alejandro Cambiazo, President of the Health Tourism Association, acknowledged the challenges faced by the country and emphasized that the introduction of a Technical Standard for Medical Tourism represents a significant advancement. It defines quality criteria for the sector, promoting best practices and patient safety.

The Director of the Dominican Institute of Quality, Lorenzo Ramírez, commended the effort behind the initiative, expressing appreciation for Minister Atallah’s decision to adopt the standard. He believes that this step will make history for the Dominican Republic.