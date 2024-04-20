DNCD seizes 400 packages of cocaine in Peravia province

Peravia – The National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and the Dominican Navy announced yesterday that they confiscated 400 packages of cocaine in a joint operation off the coast of Peravia province and arrested two men.

Alberto Beato and Miguel Angel Delgado were intercepted by authorities aboard a speedboat in which they were attempting to introduce the prohibited substances.

According to the anti-narcotics agency, after at least 16 hours of intense pursuit by air, sea, and land, the agents managed to intervene in the 27-foot boat. They seized the 400 packages with different logos, wrapped them in adhesive tape, and distributed them in 16 sacks.

During the operation, they also seized two outboard motors, each 75 horsepower, a cell phone, two GPS, 28 bottles of fuel, and life jackets, among other evidence.

More than 7 tons

According to DNCD spokesman, journalist Carlos Devers, during the first months of this year, 2024, the DNCD, supported by the Armed Forces, the Attorney General’s Office, and State intelligence agencies, has confiscated 7.3 tons of narcotics.

“Dominican authorities continue to develop joint operations against transnational drug trafficking crime, while reaffirming their unwavering commitment against criminal organizations,” he said.