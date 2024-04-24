Arajet Airlines inspires Dominican youth with ‘Pilot for a Day’ program

Santo Domingo.- Arajet Airlines welcomed over 30 students from the Ángeles Custodios de Cristo Rey Polytechnic Institute in a bid to spark their interest in aviation-related careers.

This endeavor is a part of Arajet’s social responsibility program called “Pilot for a Day,” which aims to inspire young Dominican individuals to explore opportunities in aeronautics.

Victor Pacheco Méndez, the founder of Arajet, emphasized the airline’s commitment to fostering an educational culture among Dominican youth, encouraging them to pursue careers in commercial aviation. “At Arajet, we aim to instill a passion for aviation and promote professional development among Dominican talents across various airline sectors. We strive to continue offering opportunities for them to be part of our nation’s flagship airline,” stated Pacheco Méndez.

During the visit, participants toured Arajet’s headquarters and explored the hangar at Las Americas International Airport. They had the chance to interact with the aircraft maintenance team, pilots, and cabin crew, as well as visit the cockpit.