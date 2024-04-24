Dominican Navy celebrates 180th anniversary

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic Navy recently wrapped up its series of commemorative activities for the 180th anniversary of its founding, concluding with the 43rd Edition of the Sailboat Regatta held in our coastal waters at the Naval Station, Sans Soucí.

The event was led by Vice Admiral Agustín Morillo Rodríguez, Commander General of the Navy, accompanied by his wife, Rosa Amelia Sánchez de Morillo, President of ADEOARD, and the esteemed Vice Admiral Edmundo Nestor Martín Félix Pimentel, former Commander General of the Navy.

Among the distinguished guests were Vice Admiral José Manuel Cabrera Ulloa, President of the National Drug Control Directorate, and members of the Naval Coordinating Staff. Also in attendance was Commodore José Joaquín Puello Herrera, of the Naval Auxiliaries.

The regatta brought together numerous vessels and a large audience, concluding a week of events highlighting the Navy’s dedication to national defense, its rich traditions, and historical legacy.

During the ceremony, Vice Admiral (retired) Edmundo Félix Pimentel was honored for his remarkable career and significant contributions to the Navy’s development. Vice Admiral Agustín Morillo Rodríguez commended Commander Félix Pimentel, emphasizing that the regatta signifies more than just a competition; it is a tribute to his distinguished service.

The organizing committee of the event, including Captain José A. Montas Frometa, Giorgos Maratos, Darío Báez, and Peter Albert Szabo Padilla, received recognition for their efforts.

In the competition, sailboats Black Sheep, Heyyy, and Gael emerged victorious in their respective categories, with Celtic X, Nilaya, and Elizabeth securing second places, and Xeito, Free Wind, and Lady Maggy clinching third places in each category.

Vice Admiral Morillo Rodríguez emphasized, “As the Navy, it is our duty to uphold and promote our maritime traditions. Encouraging Dominican sailors to partake in this celebration each year is one of the most significant ways to do so.” He also reiterated the Navy’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty, protecting maritime resources, and combatting organized crime.

This event underscores the vital role of the Dominican Republic Navy as a national maritime authority and a cornerstone of sea and coastal security and defense.