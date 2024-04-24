Senate passes legislation for mental care units in regions and provinces

Santo Domingo.- The Senate of the Republic passed a significant amendment to the General Health Law 42-01 on Tuesday, endorsing the establishment of mental healthcare units and psychosocial rehabilitation centers across key provinces in the country.

Proposed by Senator Franklin Peña for San Pedro de Macorís, the initiative modifies several articles (4, 5, 6, 7, and 8) of Law 42-01. It aims to set up community care networks including housing, guardianships, transition homes, day hospitals, and outpatient follow-up services through Community Mental Health Centers (CSMC).

According to the revised regulations, highlighted in Article 18, the responsibility lies with the State to establish mental health hospitals and psychosocial rehabilitation centers in major provinces. The bill is now slated for consideration by the Chamber of Deputies.

Article 36 emphasizes that the treatment of individuals with mental illnesses or disorders, as well as those with mental or intellectual disabilities, must adhere to established standards of care. Paragraph 3 stresses the necessity of providing treatment based on the best available scientific evidence and cost-effectiveness criteria, focusing on improving overall health and well-being. Meanwhile, paragraph 6 ensures that healthcare for mental conditions cannot lead to discrimination in terms of benefit coverage and acceptance rates for medical licenses, compared to other illnesses.

The initiative further asserts that the State is obligated to provide mental healthcare to vulnerable individuals, regardless of their legal status, without discrimination based on age, nationality, heritage, gender, or religion.