Today is the long-awaited presidential debate

Santo Domingo.- The leading candidates for the Presidency of the Dominican Republic, including incumbent Luis Abinader, are set to participate in a historic debate today, marking the first of its kind in the country.

Organized by the Association of Young Entrepreneurs (ANJE), the debate has garnered significant attention and is expected to draw a large audience. ANJE’s board expressed confidence that this debate would serve as a pivotal moment for the country’s democracy and signal a shift in political culture during electoral campaigns, as it marks the first time a sitting president will engage in a debate before citizens.

The debate, scheduled for Wednesday evening, will feature Abinader, seeking a second and final term, alongside Leonel Fernández, a three-time former president, and Abel Martínez, who is stepping down as Mayor of Santiago, the country’s second-largest city.

Abinader, representing the ruling Modern Revolutionary Party (PMR), was the first to confirm his participation, making history as the first sitting president to engage in such a debate during the re-nomination process.

Fernández, from the Fuerza del Pueblo party, and Martínez, from the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), subsequently confirmed their participation in the event, which will be broadcasted on television, radio, and social media platforms.

Fernández emphasized that the debate would be a showdown of democracy versus “moneyocracy,” underscoring its significance in the political landscape. He noted that despite proposing a debate since his first presidential candidacy in 1996, this event marks the first time it has come to fruition.

This debate follows a previous one held last Wednesday, which featured four of the five presidential candidates from minority parties.

With the presidential elections scheduled for May 19, the country gears up for its second electoral event of the year, following the municipal elections in February, where the ruling party secured the majority of mayoral seats.

Should a second round be necessary to elect the next president, it will take place on June 30, according to the Central Electoral Board’s calendar.

Source: El Día