Digesett detains truck with Haitian undocumented immigrants

Santo Domingo – Agents of the General Directorate of Security of Transit and Land Transportation (Digesett) detained a truck with undocumented Haitians in a routine check in the vicinity of the toll booth of the Las Americas highway.

Covered with straws, the undocumented immigrants were hidden in the back of the white Mitsubishi truck with no visible license plate, which was detained in a nighttime operation on the country’s highways and freeways because it was missing a light in the back.

It was reported that the undocumented Haitian nationals were in the “bed” of the truck camouflaged with straws.

“The Digesett agent, upon noticing the people who were lying covered with the straw, ordered them all to dismount, thus discovering they were 12 Haitians, several of them undocumented,” he said.

He added that “immediately and in conjunction with the Preventive Police, the 12 Haitian foreigners were transferred to the detachment to proceed to send them to the corresponding department and the truck was retained.”