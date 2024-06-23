Rains to continue for the next 48 hours in several provinces of the country

Santo Domingo – The National Meteorological Office (Onamet) reported Saturday night that the trough affecting the Dominican Republic will continue to generate rains in the country during the next 24 to 48 hours.

It explained that cloud developments that generate moderate to heavy downpours, thunderstorms and wind gusts continue to be observed in the provinces: La Altagracia, Monte Plata, Maria Trinidad Sanchez, Santiago, La Vega, Monseñor Nouel, Elias Piña, San Juan, Azua and San Jose de Ocoa.

Rainfall is also expected in Peravia, Independencia, Bahoruco, Pedernales, Barahona, San Pedro de Macorís, San Cristóbal and Greater Santo Domingo.

The Onamet report details that the rains are due to the combination of a trough at different levels of the troposphere and the east/northeast wind. Onamet maintains the weather alert levels due to possible flooding of rivers, streams and creeks, as well as urban flooding, hail and possible landslides, as a result of the rains fallen and those forecast for the next 24 to 48 hours.

Green Alert

In its latest publication, the Emergency Operations Center (COE) maintains a green alert for San Cristóbal Santo Domingo National District.

Sunday, June 23

For this Sunday, the Onamet forecasts cloud increases with downpours and thundershowers starting in the morning hours in Hato Mayor, El Seibo, María Trinidad Sánchez, Samaná, La Romana, San Pedro de Macorís, Peravia, Barahona, San Cristóbal and Greater Santo Domingo.

In the afternoon, showers will be moderate to heavy, with thunderstorms and wind gusts, extending to other towns in the northeast, northwest, the Central Cordillera and the border area, including Puerto Plata, Valverde, Espaillat, Santiago, La Vega, Dajabón, Santiago Rodríguez, San Juan, Elías Piña, Montecristi and surrounding areas.