Dominican Republic joins Caribbean Regional Disaster Risk Coordination team

Santo Domingo.- The National Emergency Commission (CNE) and the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) have agreed to integrate the Dominican Republic into the regional team managing disaster risk in response to natural events and climate change emergencies.

According to a press release, this agreement was formalized in a letter of understanding signed by CNE President Juan Salas and CDEMA Director Elizabeth Riley, with Yanelba Abreu, administrator of the European Union’s Disaster Risk Management Strengthening Project in the Dominican Republic (Progeri-RD), as a witness.

Salas stated that the agreement aims to enhance the region’s emergency and disaster response capacity by fostering collaboration and timely information exchange among member countries. “The integration of the Dominican Republic into this regional team represents a significant step in building a network of support and solidarity in the face of potential adverse events, demonstrating the country’s commitment to protecting its citizens and preserving its environment,” he said.

CDEMA Director Elizabeth Riley emphasized the organization’s commitment to working closely with the National Emergency Commission to ensure the safety and well-being of the Dominican population and the Caribbean region amidst disaster risk management challenges on a changing planet.

This initiative is part of the Progeri-RD project and the Ministry of Economy, Planning, and Development (MEPyD). The CNE and CDEMA have pledged to continue collaborating on disaster risk management to bolster regional cooperation and strengthen the National Management Systems of the Caribbean.