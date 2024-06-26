Ministry of Defense enhances efficiency with OGTIC framework agreement

Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Defense has joined 92 institutions in implementing digital signatures through a framework agreement with OGTIC. This technological advancement not only marks significant progress in administrative efficiency but also generates substantial economic savings.

The agreement was digitally signed by Minister of Defense Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz Morfa, ERD, and OGTIC Director Bartolomé Pujals Suarez. Both emphasized the milestone in inter-institutional collaboration, promoting technological modernization and enhancing public service efficiency for citizens.

In his remarks, Minister Díaz Morfa highlighted the Armed Forces’ ongoing modernization efforts under the current administration, aimed at fostering economic and social development and improving public service efficiency.

OGTIC’s director emphasized the financial and operational benefits of adopting digital signatures across the Ministry of Defense and its affiliated bodies. He noted that the switch from handwritten to digital signatures significantly reduces costs—from RD$177 pesos per signature to just RD$0.19 cents—while enhancing efficiency and service delivery.

The economic impact is substantial: currently, nearly 7,000 handwritten documents are signed monthly at the Minister of Defense’s office, costing RD$1,239,000 monthly and RD$14,868,000 annually. With digital signatures, these costs will decrease to RD$1,330 monthly and RD$15,960 annually.

Additionally, the agreement provides essential services such as email hosting, government portals, connectivity, equipment hosting, government computing cloud (OPTICLOUD), IT technical advice, and templates for government portals and online public services platform integration. These services will streamline administrative tasks and improve service delivery significantly.