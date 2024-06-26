Senate advances draft Penal Code reforms in first reading

Santo Domingo.- The Senate has approved in its first reading and referred to a special commission a draft Penal Code that introduces new criminal offenses and penalties, including provisions for genocide, feminicide, hired assassination, and chemical substance damage, with sentences ranging from 30 to 40 years in prison.

The initiative, reintroduced by senators Ramón Rogelio Genao (PRSC), Virgilio Cedano (DxC), Alexis Victoria Yeb (PRM), and Dionis Sánchez (FP), garnered 20 votes in favor and three against. It was placed on the agenda, exempted from reading, and sent to a special commission as requested by its proponents.

Senator Ramón Rogelio Genao of La Vega urged the Senate to reintroduce the legislation during Tuesday’s session and have it referred to a special commission, a motion approved by 18 out of 23 present senators. Senate President Ricardo de los Santos formed the special commission, chaired by Senator Santiago José Zorrilla, comprising Senators Aris Yván Lorenzo, Dionis Sánchez, Manuel del Castillo Saviñón, Lía Inocencia Díaz, Franklin Romero, Virgilio Cedano, Antonio Manuel Taveras, Pedro Catrain, and Ramón Rogelio Genao.

The commission will thoroughly study the initiative’s more than 400 articles, which propose significant reforms to Dominican criminal law by introducing new criminal offenses and modifying existing regulations. The proposed changes are expected to undergo further scrutiny and potential modifications before advancing to a second reading for final approval.