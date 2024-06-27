Dominican Cigar Fest 2024: a three-day celebration of the tobacco industry

Santiago, DR.- The Tobacco and Cigar Industry will celebrate the third edition of the “Dominican Cigar Fest” from November 8 to 10, 2024, in Tamboril, the World Cigar Capital.

This three-day event will feature a variety of activities, bringing together members of the entire tobacco production chain and thousands of cigar enthusiasts. The festival aims to promote the culture of tobacco, celebrate Dominican heritage, and unite an economic sector that significantly contributes to the country’s growth and employment.

The “Dominican Cigar Fest” serves as a global showcase for small and medium-sized tobacco and cigar producers. It has become one of the most important annual events in the industry, held in the Villa de Los Samanes, the home of poet and cigar aficionado Tomás Hernández Franco.

Organized by the Dominican Cigar and Tobacco Association (Adocitab), which represents over 80 percent of the country’s producers, the festival celebrates tobacco culture with participation from various national and international companies.

Osvaldo Radhamés Rodríguez, president of Adocitab and CEO of Tabacalera El Artista, has been the driving force behind the festival for over 40 years. He described the second edition as a “resounding success,” with full attendance and the support of President Luis Abinader Corona and his government delegation, significantly boosting the event’s visibility.

Rodríguez expressed gratitude to President Abinader, whose support has been crucial for the festival. The President’s efforts, including the promotion of the Plan San Juan to expand the tobacco economy to the southwest of the country, have been instrumental in the industry’s growth.

The Dominican tobacco sector is the third largest exporter under the Free Zone regime, capturing 33 percent of the global market and being the leading supplier of tobacco and cigars to the United States. It has generated more than $1,300 million annually in recent years and is a major employer in the Free Trade Zone, with Tamboril boasting a zero percent unemployment rate.

Following the first edition in the summer of 2022, organizers determined that November was a more suitable month for the event, seeking favorable weather conditions.