Dominican Republic sees 8.7% decline in population growth
Santo Domingo.- The 10th National Population and Housing Census reveals a population of 10,773,983 in the Dominican Republic, but it also highlights a decrease in the population growth rate over the last 12 years.
According to the National Statistics Office (ONE), the average annual growth rate between the 2010 and 2022 censuses was 1.11%, down from 1.21% between 2002 and 2010. This represents a slowdown of approximately 8.7% over 12 years. The decrease in growth was not uniform across the country, leading to the identification of three groups of provinces based on their average annual growth rates.
La Altagracia province recorded the highest growth rate over the past 12 years and is the only province classified as high growth. It also had the greatest growth during the 1993-2002 and 2002-2010 periods.
Moderate Growth Provinces
Provinces with moderate growth rates include:
- San Cristóbal
- Monseñor Nouel
- Hato Mayor
- La Romana
- Dajabón
- Santo Domingo
- San Pedro de Macorís
- San José de Ocoa
- Independencia
- Peravia
- El Seibo
- Valverde
- Samaná
- Monte Cristi
Low Growth Provinces
The majority of provinces experienced low average growth rates. These include:
- Santiago Rodríguez
- La Vega
- Azua
- Baoruco
- Santiago
- María Trinidad Sánchez
- Monte Plata
- Pedernales
- Sánchez Ramírez
- Barahona
- Distrito Nacional
- Duarte
- San Juan
- Puerto Plata
- Hermanas Mirabal
- Espaillat
- Elías Piña
Unlike the 2002-2010 period, where 10 provinces recorded negative growth, no province saw a population decrease between 2010 and 2022.
Perhaps the rising cost of living is a contributing factor..
Many couples are not having 5, 7 or 10 kids. Instead they are having 2,3 and 4 and 5 kids. This is because in the past couple had a lot kids for them to support them when they got old, now and days more people are coming out poverty so they no longer need their offspring to support them when are no longer productive.