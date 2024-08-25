79.4% of Dominican companies are led by men with more than 11 years in the position

The National Statistics Office (ONE) released this data through the National Survey of Economic Activity 2023

Santo Domingo – Electricity supply companies are 100% run by men; the construction sector is followed by 88.5%, mining and quarrying 86.4%, and manufacturing industries 86.3%.

More than 1,800 Dominican Republic companies, including those in mining and quarrying, manufacturing, electricity supply, water supply, construction, trade, transportation and storage, accommodation and food, and information and communications, are led by men.

The National Statistics Office (ONE) announced this through the National Survey of Economic Activity 2023, which breaks down the characteristics of 2,339 companies according to the sex of their highest authority.

The report indicates that 13.8%, more than 300 of the companies, are led by women, both sexes lead 6.7%, and only 0.1% did not respond to the survey. “This distribution shows a clear male predominance in business leadership positions.”

“In plainer terms, it is estimated that in these activities, approximately 90 out of every 100 companies are directed or represented by men,” says the ONE in the report.

The sectors with a higher percentage of women running companies are information and communications, with 25.0%, and accommodation and food service, with 23.2%.

The results also indicated that 63.0% of the companies are led by authorities who have been in office for 11 years or more. This percentage is also divided as follows: 64.8% of companies are run by men, and 57.6% are run by women who are 11 years old or older.

Those between 7 and 10 years old represent 14.3% of the total companies. In the remaining ranges, participation is lower, highlighting that companies with a maximum authority with less than one year in the position are infrequent at 2.1%.

The highest authorities who run these companies are between 46 and 55 years old, with 38.3%. They are followed by the authorities 56 years or older, who represent 36.4%. The third position corresponds to the range of 36 to 45 years old, with 19.6%.

In contrast, the younger age ranges, such as 25 years or younger (0.5%) and 26 to 35 years old (4.9%), show a low presence of top authorities with 35 years or younger.

“48.9% of the companies indicated that their highest authority reached the university degree, followed by the postgraduate level (master’s degrees and doctorates) with 23.8%. In addition, 12.7% of the highest authorities only reached the secondary level, while 6.9% reached technical and professional education. Only 0.1% indicated that they had not reached any educational level,” the report says.

In women-led companies, 49.5% of female leaders have a college degree, and 30.4% have reached the graduate level. For their part, in companies led by men, 50.7% have a university degree, and 23.5% have reached the postgraduate level. In both groups of companies, the third educational level with the highest participation is the secondary level: in companies led by men, it is 12.9%, and in those led by women, it is 13.8%.