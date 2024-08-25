He pretended to be a friend via Messenger and swindled him out of almost RD$60 thousand in Puerto Plata

Puerto Plata – Police apprehended a man accused of defrauding another through identity fraud via Messenger.

Police agents attached to the Investigation Division (DICRIM), together with preventive members of Sosúa, Puerto Plata province, arrested a man who had an arrest warrant against him for allegedly defrauding a person by usurping the identity of a relative to deceive him via Messenger and obtain the sum of RD$58,500 pesos.

The detainee, 23 years old, was apprehended under arrest warrant No. 0653-2024-ESADM-00173.

According to the complainant, the accused pretended to be a friend who asked him for money and to make the aforementioned deposit.

Subsequently, it was discovered that this was a scam.

The detainee is now in the custody of the Public Prosecutor’s Office for the corresponding legal purposes.