Protesters demand modern Penal Code with abortion rights in the Dominican Republic

Santo Domingo.- Hundreds of people gathered outside the National Palace in the Dominican Republic to demand a more “modern” and “rights-guaranteeing” Penal Code that includes provisions for the “three exceptions” where abortion would be allowed. The protesters called for a Penal Code that protects women, girls, and vulnerable populations, including the classification of femicide, recognition of self-defense in gender violence cases, and harsh penalties for using chemical substances as torture. They also advocated for making child sexual abuse crimes imprescriptible and holding churches and companies accountable for harassment and discrimination.

The protest emphasized the need to include the “three causes” for legal abortion—rape or incest, danger to the mother’s life, and severe fetal malformations—in the new Penal Code. The rally resulted in the formation of the “Popular Legislative Initiative for a Better Code,” which aims to gather support for these demands. Despite the Senate’s recent approval of a draft Penal Code that omits the abortion issue, the legislation is still pending review in the Chamber of Deputies, with discussions expected in the current legislative session.