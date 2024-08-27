Inaugural ABA Golf Cup tournament set for September

Cap Cana.- A total of 120 players, including top executives from banks and leading companies in the Dominican Republic, will compete in the inaugural ABA Golf Cup tournament on Saturday, September 14. The event will be held at the prestigious Punta Espada course in Cap Cana, La Altagracia province.

Organized by the Association of Multiple Banks of the Dominican Republic (ABA) in collaboration with Golf View and COCO & CO, the tournament is set to be a premier event in the financial sector. “The ABA Golf Cup offers a unique opportunity to build business relationships while enjoying the stunning Punta Espada course, designed by Jack Nicklaus,” stated the ABA.

The competition will feature a scramble format with pairs competing across three categories. Participants will have the chance to win various prizes and enjoy a range of amenities throughout the day. Supporting the event are prominent companies such as Equifax, Sophos, Banreservas, Banco Popular, Banco Santa Cruz, Banco BHD, Deloitte, Visa, Mastercard, BDO, Banesco, JMMB, Banco Ademi, Cevaldom, and AFI Universal.

“The ABA Golf Cup is set to become the most significant and exclusive event for the multiple banking and financial sectors in the Dominican Republic,” the ABA added in a press release.