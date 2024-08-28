Bellapart Museum hosts exhibition on Caribbean traditions

Santo Domingo.- The Bellapart Museum in Santo Domingo is set to open the photography exhibition “Reinventions: The Ubiquity of Identities in Caribbean Photography” this Wednesday. This exhibit delves into the evolution and traditions of what it means to be “Dominican” and “Caribbean” through a contemporary lens.

Featuring 91 works by 24 artists from the Caribbean, the exhibition showcases the talents of Dominican photographers such as Polibio Díaz, Wilfredo García, and Max Pou, alongside other Caribbean artists like Nicolás Derné from Martinique, Diana Díaz from Venezuela, Roberto Stephenson from Haiti-Italy, and Andrés Ramírez Gaviria from Colombia. The exhibition encourages critical reflection on the contexts and identities associated with the Caribbean region.

Originally part of a tour in Spain, where it was displayed at Casa de América in Madrid and later in Cádiz, this marks the exhibition’s first appearance on the American continent. It is also a highlight of the eleventh edition of Photoimagen, the Dominican Republic’s premier photography event and one of the most significant in the Caribbean.