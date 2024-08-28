Dominican Republic and Cuba promote water collaboration

Santo Domingo.- Olmedo Caba Romano, the executive director of the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (Indrhi), welcomed a delegation from Cuba’s National Institute of Hydraulic Resources (INRH). The two organizations plan to collaborate on sustainable water resource management through a series of joint activities.

The Cuban delegation, led by Fermín Ernesto Sarduy Quintanilla, Director of International Relations and Collaboration, and including experts in hydraulic use and exports from Cubahidráulica, will work closely with Indrhi’s technical team throughout the week. Caba Romano emphasized the significance of this partnership, noting that the exchange of experiences and knowledge will enhance water management practices in both nations.

This meeting follows the work program signed in June 2024, which builds on a memorandum of understanding from March 2023. The collaboration aims to optimize water management in both countries.