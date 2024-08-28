Haitian Embassy denies woman who damaged Villa Altagracia hospital is Haitian

Santo Domingo.- The Haitian Embassy in the Dominican Republic has denied claims that the woman who caused damage to the emergency area of the Villa Altagracia public hospital was Haitian. The embassy condemned the vandalism but clarified that the individual is Dominican, not Haitian, and was without identification at the time of the incident.

Through its Community Affairs Section, the Haitian mission visited the hospital and spoke with Dr. Elizabeth Santa María, the Deputy Director. Dr. Santa María confirmed that the woman is Dominican and is currently in police custody. The woman, who had no ID and was under the influence of alcohol, committed the acts of vandalism while receiving emergency care for a hand injury.

The Haitian Embassy appreciates the media’s correction and reaffirms that the perpetrator of the damage at the hospital was a Dominican national, not a Haitian citizen.