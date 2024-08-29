Authorities seize over a ton of cocaine in Bayahibe drug bust

Santo Domingo.- Authorities intercepted a boat off the coast of Bayahibe carrying over a ton of cocaine and arrested four Dominican men, according to a statement from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD). The operation was launched after intelligence reports indicated suspicious activity involving a vessel heading toward Dominican waters.

The DNCD, in collaboration with the Dominican Navy and Air Force, deployed speedboats, helicopters, and ground units to intercept the boat near Bayahibe after a 16-hour pursuit. The operation resulted in the seizure of around a ton of cocaine, a rifle, and the arrest of the four men, who are now in custody under the jurisdiction of La Altagracia’s Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Ongoing investigations aim to identify any additional individuals involved in the smuggling attempt. This operation is part of a broader effort by Dominican authorities, in cooperation with international partners, which has led to the seizure of nearly five tons of cocaine and marijuana in August alone. The DNCD emphasized that improved strategies and operational readiness have significantly increased drug seizure rates and disrupted drug trafficking routes through Dominican territory.