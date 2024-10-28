Labor Minister affirms Labor Reform will protect Dominican workforce
Santo Domingo.- Minister of Labor Luis Miguel De Camps emphasized that the labor reform under review in the Senate aims to protect the workforce and benefit all sectors. He highlighted that the reform includes stricter penalties for those violating the 80/20 rule in Article 135 of the Labor Code, which requires that 80% of jobs be held by Dominicans. This adjustment aims to create a more balanced labor system benefiting both employers and employees.
De Camps noted that the 80/20 rule is essential for protecting Dominican jobs and strengthening the local economy. He believes the reform will reduce reliance on foreign labor in certain sectors, opening more opportunities for Dominicans and increasing domestic purchasing power.
He added that the stricter penalties reflect the government’s commitment, under President Abinader, to enforce labor laws. According to De Camps, a workforce primarily composed of Dominicans will promote local talent development, building a more loyal and dedicated labor market that benefits all.
Talk, talk, talk… The only reform necessary is not new reform. It is the enforcement of the old reforms. The employers are yes-men parrots to whatever gov’t says. Yet, there will be no changes because they will continue to employ in the same manner as always, disregarding what gov’t wants.