Labor Minister affirms Labor Reform will protect Dominican workforce

De Camps noted that the 80/20 rule is essential for protecting Dominican jobs and strengthening the local economy. He believes the reform will reduce reliance on foreign labor in certain sectors, opening more opportunities for Dominicans and increasing domestic purchasing power.

He added that the stricter penalties reflect the government’s commitment, under President Abinader, to enforce labor laws. According to De Camps, a workforce primarily composed of Dominicans will promote local talent development, building a more loyal and dedicated labor market that benefits all.