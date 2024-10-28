Nearly 20% of drivers test positive for alcohol during pilot operation on Churchill Avenue

Santo Domingo.- A recent pilot operation by the National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (INTRANT) on Winston Churchill Avenue found a concerning number of drivers under the influence of alcohol. Between 10:30 p.m. Friday and 1:45 a.m. Saturday, 184 drivers were tested, with 36 testing positive (19.5%), and 17 found to be over the legal limit, classifying them as intoxicated. The WHO has reported that the Dominican Republic has one of the highest global mortality rates from traffic accidents, with approximately 30 deaths per 100,000 people annually—significantly higher than the global average of 18.

Alcohol consumption remains a major factor in these statistics. Studies indicate that 35% of traffic-related fatalities in the Dominican Republic are linked to alcohol use. Local laws set a maximum blood alcohol concentration of 0.03 g/L for private vehicle drivers and 0.00 g/L for public transport and motorcycle drivers, but awareness of these limits is low. Cognitive impairment begins above 0.05 g/L, with levels above 0.08 g/L significantly affecting coordination and reaction time. Countries with lower accident rates, such as Japan and various European nations, enforce strict penalties and widespread education about these dangers.

The Dominican government has taken steps to address road safety, including President Luis Abinader’s support for the National Road Safety Program. Plans include road infrastructure improvements, speed controls, and better signage, yet alcohol remains a critical challenge. Experts recommend supplementing enforcement with educational campaigns, promoting awareness in schools and workplaces. International bodies like the WHO suggest additional measures, such as raising taxes on alcohol or restricting its sale at service stations, to address this widespread safety issue.