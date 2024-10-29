Abinader to eliminate extra License Renewal fees for seniors over 65

Santo Domingo.- At a press briefing, President Luis Abinader announced that the government will eliminate the requirement for drivers over 65 to renew their licenses every two years instead of four. This decision comes after senior drivers voiced frustrations over the additional fees for shorter renewal periods, urging the National Institute of Transit and Land Transport (Intrant) to revise these regulations. Abinader expressed surprise at the policy’s existence and emphasized its elimination in the coming week.

Currently, Law 63-17 mandates a four-year license renewal for drivers under 65 but reduces it to two years for seniors, who must pay 1,900 pesos extra over a four-year period. Many senior drivers consider this unfair given the financial strain it places on those with limited income. Experienced drivers like Marcos Fulgencio and Rafael Delgado highlighted the hardship of paying high renewal fees despite reduced incomes, with Fulgencio pointing out that seniors often receive fewer benefits than younger drivers.

Other senior drivers, like Pablo de Jesus and Luis Linares, agree with the two-year review for safety but argue that the fees should be reduced. Linares emphasized that while inspections are important, the current cost is too high, urging the government to make license renewals more affordable for older citizens.