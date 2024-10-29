Agriculture prepares 7,900 acres of free land for Puerto Plata farmers

Puerto Plata.- The Ministry of Agriculture, through its Luperón Sub-Zonal Office, has cleared approximately 7,900 plots of land across multiple areas in the province, benefiting around 150 small farmers from various sectors. Of these, 2,700 plots were prepared with crossing work, aiding 56 farmers, while cutting work was conducted on 5,200 plots, benefiting an additional 78 farmers.

This initiative aims to boost the production of crops like bananas, corn, yucca, pumpkin, and various short-cycle vegetables, as reported by Félix Almánzar, the sub-zonal manager in Luperón. Under the AC-360 project, work in Las Paredes is being carried out free of charge, while in other districts, farmers only need to supply fuel for the preparation process.

These efforts align with President Luis Abinader’s food security policies and are being implemented under the directive of Agriculture Minister Limber Cruz to support small farmers and reduce their operating costs.