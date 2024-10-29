Barrick Pueblo Viejo launches guide to preserve Hispaniola’s endemic tadpole species

Santo Domingo.- Barrick Pueblo Viejo has launched the Field Guide to Hylid Tadpoles of Hispaniola, highlighting its commitment to national biodiversity and responsible mining. This guide provides essential tools for identifying hylid tadpole species across Hispaniola, facilitating the differentiation of native tadpoles from invasive species like Aquarana catesbeiana (bullfrog tadpole) and Rhinella marina (cane toad tadpole). It includes detailed morphological diagrams, identification keys, and descriptions of eggs, larvae, and adult stages to support biodiversity conservation.

Protecting hylid tadpoles and their habitats is essential for balancing aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, as these amphibians play a key role in pest control, consuming an estimated four thousand tons of insects annually. Unfortunately, amphibians on the island face threats from climate change, pollution, and emerging diseases. Notably, all 44 amphibian species found on Hispaniola are endemic, making their conservation a priority.

The Field Guide to Hylid Tadpoles of Hispaniola, prepared by researchers Pedro A. Galvis, Marco Rada, Santiago J. Sánchez-Pacheco, José Gil, and Alejandro Mejía, is available for free download at www.puebloviejolugardevalor.com. Barrick Pueblo Viejo encourages the public to utilize this resource to deepen their understanding of these species and their critical ecological roles.