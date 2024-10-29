Cigarro Dominicano celebrates in style with “Smoke in the City”

Santo Domingo.- Cigarro Dominicano, a premier media outlet under Pigat SRL, hosted “Smoke in the City,” its annual cigar event that brought together owners and artisans from fifteen prestigious Dominican cigar factories. Guests were immersed in the culture and craftsmanship of the renowned Dominican cigar, experiencing firsthand the artisanal process that has brought these cigars global recognition.

Held on the rooftop of the new Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo, the ceremony opened with remarks from Pigat’s general manager, Ángel García; Grupo Martinón president Artur Cabré; and editor-in-chief Josefina Pichardo. Among the distinguished guests were Katja Afheldt, Ambassador of the European Union to the Dominican Republic; Maike Friedricsen, German Ambassador; and other notable figures from the business and diplomatic communities, as well as cigar enthusiasts from across the region.

The event featured rolling tables from renowned cigar brands such as La Flor Dominicana, Arturo Fuente, Davidoff, and Quesada Cigars. Guests were welcomed with cava, live cello music by Pablo Polanco of the National Symphony Orchestra, and luxury welcome bags with gifts from Cigarro Dominicano and sponsors. Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, signature cocktails, exclusive cigars from 22 companies, and music from DJ Willy.

Event sponsors

This exclusive gathering was made possible by InterTabac, Hyatt Centric Santo Domingo, and supporting sponsors including the Ministry of Tourism, Banreservas, Meliá Hotels International, and various premium brands.

About Cigarro Dominicano Magazine

Founded in 2013, Cigarro Dominicano is the Dominican Republic’s first and only international magazine dedicated to the tobacco industry, with over 300 digital editions and 21 printed issues. The magazine participates in prominent cigar events worldwide and serves as a media partner for major fairs like InterTabac in Germany, ITGA in Portugal, and ICE in China, as well as local festivals such as PROCIGAR.

Since 2016, Cigarro Dominicano has hosted key events, including the Twelve Interactive Tasting Cocktails, Smoke Under the Stars, and the Business Forum “Tobacco Generations Families,” celebrating its 10th anniversary.