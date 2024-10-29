Decisive sentence against counterfeit drugs earns Infadomi’s strong support

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Pharmaceutical Industry Association (INFADOMI), which represents and advocates for the interests of pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Dominican Republic, has expressed support for the recent ruling by the Second Collegiate Court of the National District. This ruling sentenced a citizen to two years in prison for involvement in the illegal sale of counterfeit medications.

As members of the interagency commission against illicit trade, chaired by the Attorney General’s Office and the Ministry of Industry and Commerce, INFADOMI acknowledges the significance of this decision. This ruling establishes a new standard of consequences for those who disregard laws regulating commercialized products, marking progress in safeguarding public health and providing security to the formal pharmaceutical industry.

“INFADOMI is committed to supporting all measures that strengthen regulation and combat illegal trade, as medication safety and consumer confidence are our top priorities,” said Ludwig García, president of the association.

Christian Farach, vice president of INFADOMI, reiterated the association’s commitment to collaborating with interagency initiatives and any other platforms aimed at tackling illicit trade and informality in the country. “Our mission is to ensure legality within the pharmaceutical sector and to help eliminate practices that jeopardize public health,” stated Farach.

INFADOMI reaffirms its commitment to formalizing the sector and is prepared to work alongside authorities to implement measures that encourage compliance with the legal framework and enhance trust in regulated pharmaceutical products in the Dominican Republic.

