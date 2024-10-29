Dominican Republic to host regional forum with former Latin American leaders

Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Republic will host a regional forum titled “Modern Challenges of Politics, Economy and Society in Latin America” on November 7, 2024, at the JW Marriott Hotel in Santo Domingo. Organized by the Center for Public Policy Analysis (CAPP), the Liberty and Democracy Group, and the International Foundation for Liberty (FIL), the event will gather former presidents from Colombia, Spain, Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Ecuador, as well as a former Puerto Rican governor and Magdalena Piñera, president of the Sebastián Piñera Foundation. Dominican President Luis Abinader will deliver opening remarks.

The forum will feature three main panels. The first, “Democracy and Governance in the 21st Century,” moderated by Carlos Diaz-Rosillo of the Adam Smith Center for Economic Freedom, will address Latin America’s democratic challenges. It includes panelists like former presidents Mauricio Macri (Argentina), Mariano Rajoy (Spain), and Guillermo Lasso (Ecuador). The second panel, “Economic Integration and Regional Cooperation,” moderated by Álvaro Vargas Llosa of FIL, will explore regional economic integration and collaboration, with contributions from former leaders Felipe Calderón (Mexico), Luis Fortuño (Puerto Rico), and Mario Abdo (Paraguay).

The final panel, “Innovation and Development: The Role of the Private Sector,” will feature Iván Duque (Colombia), Jorge Quiroga (Bolivia), and Jamil Mahuad (Ecuador), moderated by Magdalena Piñera. This panel will examine innovation, technology’s role in development, and private sector influences on sustainable energy and public policy.